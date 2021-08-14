Police investigate deadly shooting at apartments in Candler Park

article

Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment in the Candler Park neighborhood of Atlanta on Saturday morning.

It happened at the Oak Point Apartments located in the 400 block of Oakdale Road around 5 a.m.

Police tape blocked off one of the roads leading to the crime scene.

Details surrounding the deadly shooting have not been released.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It was not clear if the police had anyone in custody.

