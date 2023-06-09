Police looking for teen accused of shooting at man after breaking into car on Park Street SW

article

Atlanta Police are looking for a teenager who allegedly broke into a car and then fired several shots at the car's owner.

Police say it happened around 12:45 p.m. June 2 in the 800 block of Park Street SW. The victim says he caught a teenager breaking into his vehicle and removing a bag. The victim reportedly confronted the teenager and they began fighting over the bag. The teenager then pulled out a gun and allegedly fired several shots at the victim.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

