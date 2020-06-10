Police looking for suspect in DeKalb County robbery and shooting

article

Police need your help identifying a man wanted for questioning connected to a shooting in DeKalb County.

Officials say the shooting happened on May 16 at a Tucker gas station on the corner of Rockbridge Road and Hambrick Road.

According to police, a dispute ended with shots fired into a moving vehicle. Shots were fired into two nearby apartments, where officials say children were inside.

Wednesday, DeKalb County police released a surveillance video of a man they say is "known to visit the area frequently."

The man, who may be known as "Philly" also is wanted in questioning for a robbery that happened nearby two hours before the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who sees or comes in contact with the man to please call 911 or Detective Perkins at 678-937-5351.