Police looking for missing Clayton County woman

A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing Clayton County woman.

Suzette Ossoron, 52, disappeared from Southern Regional Medical Center on Riverdale Road. Investigators said she left after being involuntarily admitted as a patient.

Suzette Ossoron courtesy of the Clayton County Police Department

Ossoron was reported as a missing person Thursday just before midnight. She's described as a black female who's about 5'7" and weighs 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink, Calvin Klein fleece jacket and green hospital scrubs.

Anyone with information on Ossoron's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.