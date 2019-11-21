Police: Juveniles throw pie at man's face

Police are not clowning around in their search for three juveniles who reportedly threw a pie at a man’s face on Thursday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Mall West End located at 850 Oak Street SW. Atlanta Police said a man got into an argument with the three juveniles and that’s when they started throwing food, hitting him in the face.

Police said the three teens then scattered and ran from the scene.

No word on if the incident was caught by mall security.

There were no reports of injuries.