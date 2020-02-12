Police issue warrants in Georgia Tech student robbery

Atlanta police say they know who the two people are who robbed a Georgia Tech student at gunpoint.

The violent holdup happened on Biltmore Place on January 31 around 9 p.m. Detectives say 18-year-old Justyce Paige and 30-year-old Ross Harris first walked pass the student, but then quickly put a gun to the student's head and demanded her iPhone and also took her wallet and keys.

Many students who talked to FOX 5 News were disturbed by the violence.

"I don't feel safe, but that is how I have felt for the past 3 years, being here," junior Juan Castllamos told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

"I walk down this road sometimes at 8 p.m., so this is kinda shocking to me," freshman Ashley Wang said.

Atlanta police got a jump on the case because surveillance video captured the entire holdup. They have taken out warrants for the suspects' arrests and remind anyone with information that there is up to a $2,000 reward in the case.