Police investigating shooting outside DeKalb County Dollar General

article

Police are investigating a shooting outside a DeKalb County Dollar General early Tuesday morning.

Officers tell FOX 5 that shortly after 5 a.m. they were called to a scene at the store on the 4300 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive.

At the location, they found one victim shot. Medics have rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation please call the DeKalb County Police Department.,

