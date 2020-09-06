Police investigating homicide at Norcross motel, reward offered

Gwinnett County police are offering a reward as they continue to investigate a homicide at a motel.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that homicide units responded to Motel 6 located on Oakbrook Parkway in unincorporated Norcross.

Hotel staff asked officers who were already on scene for an unrelated matter to conduct a welfare check on a room. Officers found two males inside the room.

One of the males died on the scene from his injuries, while the other male victim was taken to a hospital. He was listed in serious condition.

Records indicate the address released by police is a Motel 6 in the area.

No word on what led up to the homicide.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.

