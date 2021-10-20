Police searching for suspect in deadly Southwest Atlanta shooting

article

Investigators are working to identify a suspect in a deadly Southwest Atlanta shooting Tuesday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that someone shot a man around 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Atwood Street.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition, but doctors were not able to save him.

The identity of the victim and the circumstances behind the shooting have not been released.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

