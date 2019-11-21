Police investigated shooting during gas station armed robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery that led to a shooting.

It happened at the Shell gas station on Bouldercrest Road around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night

Police say the victim, who is in his early 30s, was sitting in his car at the gas pump when two people pulled up near him in an SUV. One of them got into the victim's vehicle.

When the victim tried to get out of the car, he was shot.

Medics took the wounded man to the hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the suspects are in a silver Lexus SUV.

No word on any suspect information.