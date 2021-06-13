Police investigate midnight fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta

Police said a man was found shot dead early Sunday morning in Atlanta and investigators are working to pinpoint a suspect and motive.

Officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound at around midnight Sunday at 1668 Eastland Road.

Police said Grady paramedics pronounced the man dead.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation continues, police said.

