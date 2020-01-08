Police investigate graffiti left on Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County authorities want to find the people who sprayed graffiti on a homeowner's garage door.
The crime happened over the weekend at a house in a community off of Peachtree Parkway.
The graffiti read: "Help Jenny" followed by Chinese characters.
Neighbors shared home surveillance video of a vehicle going in and out of the neighborhood multiple times.
It also shows three people walking in the community around the time of the vandalism.