Police investigate graffiti left on Gwinnett County home

Gwinnett County authorities want to find the people who sprayed graffiti on a homeowner's garage door.

The crime happened over the weekend at a house in a community off of Peachtree Parkway.

The graffiti read: "Help Jenny" followed by Chinese characters.

Neighbors shared home surveillance video of a vehicle going in and out of the neighborhood multiple times.

It also shows three people walking in the community around the time of the vandalism.