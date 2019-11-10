Police investigate deadly shooting in NW Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta that killed one man.

The shooting happened Saturday night near the 500 block of Baker Circle.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found the unidentified man with a gunshot wound. The victim was not conscious or breathing.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

There is no word on any arrests in the case.