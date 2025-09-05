Police intercept cash mailed in Acworth scam attempt
article
ACWORTH, Ga. - Police in Acworth are warning residents not to send cash or gift cards through the mail to strangers after stopping a scam targeting an elderly New Jersey man.
What we know:
Investigators said the man’s son reported that his father mailed thousands of dollars to an Acworth address.
Working with the U.S. Postal Service, officers intercepted the package before it reached a scammer.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.