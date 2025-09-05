Police intercept cash mailed in Acworth scam attempt

article

The Brief Police intercepted cash mailed in an Acworth scam Victim’s son reported thousands sent to local address Warning issued: don’t mail cash or gift cards to strangers



Police in Acworth are warning residents not to send cash or gift cards through the mail to strangers after stopping a scam targeting an elderly New Jersey man.

What we know:

Investigators said the man’s son reported that his father mailed thousands of dollars to an Acworth address.

Working with the U.S. Postal Service, officers intercepted the package before it reached a scammer.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.