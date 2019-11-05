Police identify victim shot to death in Gwinnett County apartment
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have identified the man found shot to death in his apartment.
Officials say 21-year-old Roberto Pacheco's body was found Friday inside his apartment on Coleville Circle in unincorporated Norcross.
Police believe the motive is drug-related and the remains at large.
Pacheco's roommate has been arrested on unrelated charges.
Santiago Pacheco, 17, was arrested in Athens and charged with manufacturing drugs.