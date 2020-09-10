Police identify suspects in triple shooting at DeKalb County Waffle House

Police said one of the people injured in a triple shooting early Thursday morning at a Waffle House in DeKalb County is being named a suspect. Police have also identified a juvenile as a second suspect

The early morning gun battle sent three people in the hospital, according to DeKalb County police, and at least one is in critical condition.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Waffle House in the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway. FOX 5 watched as they placed evidence markers near the restaurant doorway, spilling into the parking lot.

"An argument started inside, went outside, and that's when the shooting occurred," said Lt. Rod Bryant with DeKalb County police.

Whether it was a fight within the same group or between opposing parties remains unclear, but police believe the three victims, all adults, know each other.

Investigators only found one victim, a female, when they first arrived on the scene just outside of the perimeter. Everyone else, they said, had already scattered. That woman is now being named as one of the two suspects in the shootout, police said.

Officers learned of the other two victims when the male and second female arrived with gunshot wounds at the hospital. They're in serious but stable condition.

"We're watching video to see what occurred," Bryant said, adding they're "still investigating why it happened and what happened."

One gun was recovered on the scene, but police are confident multiple (it's unclear how many) people contributed to the gun battle.

Police said warrants for aggravated assault were being taken out for the suspects but did not want to release their names given the case was still under investigation.

Police said the juveniles suspect was not injured in the shooting.

