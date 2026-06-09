Police hunt for 2 suspects after McDonough neighborhood shooting

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The Brief Henry County police are hunting for two gunmen who shot at a vehicle on Big Cotton Trail during a McDonough shooting incident. The two suspects ran through a neighbor's backyard after firing multiple times into the car. Investigators say the shooters spoke with someone inside a black vehicle with dark tinted windows just minutes before opening fire.



Henry County police are searching for two gunmen who opened fire on a vehicle in a McDonough neighborhood before running through a resident's backyard last Friday.

Henry County police investigation

What we know:

Two suspects fired three shots at a vehicle in the area of Big Cotton Trail, according to the Henry County Police Department. Moments before the gunfire, the pair was seen talking to an unidentified person inside a black vehicle with dark tinted windows.

A witness told investigators that the two suspects shot at the vehicle three times and then ran through a neighboring resident's backyard. Police have listed the incident as an aggravated assault under case number 2026-00058340.

Unidentified shooting suspects

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the two suspects caught on camera. The make and model of the black vehicle involved in the incident also remain unknown. Police have not released information regarding potential injuries or a motive behind the shooting.

McDonough neighborhood gunfire

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278. Tips can also be directed to the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. Additionally, residents can text tips, photographs and video clips to authorities at 770-220-7009.