Police hunt for 2 suspects after McDonough neighborhood shooting
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for two gunmen who opened fire on a vehicle in a McDonough neighborhood before running through a resident's backyard last Friday.
Henry County police investigation
What we know:
Two suspects fired three shots at a vehicle in the area of Big Cotton Trail, according to the Henry County Police Department. Moments before the gunfire, the pair was seen talking to an unidentified person inside a black vehicle with dark tinted windows.
A witness told investigators that the two suspects shot at the vehicle three times and then ran through a neighboring resident's backyard. Police have listed the incident as an aggravated assault under case number 2026-00058340.
Unidentified shooting suspects
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the two suspects caught on camera. The make and model of the black vehicle involved in the incident also remain unknown. Police have not released information regarding potential injuries or a motive behind the shooting.
McDonough neighborhood gunfire
What you can do:
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278. Tips can also be directed to the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. Additionally, residents can text tips, photographs and video clips to authorities at 770-220-7009.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Henry County Police Department, who detailed the active investigation and provided suspect descriptions in an official bulletin.