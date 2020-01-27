Police: Homeowner will not be charged after shooting prowler

An Atlanta man will not face charges for shooting a prowling suspect.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Adair Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

Officers say 26-year-old Brandin Davis was banging on the front door and had broken items on the front porch.

The homeowner then grabbed his gun and called the police.

"The banging on the door became aggressive to the point where the door was shaking. The homeowners could hear the individual talking making threats against them. At that point, the homeowners felt threatened for their life," said Capt. Jessica Bruce, Atlanta Police Department.

Police say the homeowner fired one shot at Davis, hitting him in the shoulder.

They charged Davis with prowling.

Police say he also had an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear on a traffic violation.