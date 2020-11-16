Police: Gunman shoots, kills man driving ex-girlfriend during child exchange

Police in Henry County are searching for the man investigators said opened fire on a car with a toddler inside, killing the driver.

Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a home along Tina Hely Court in Stockbridge. Police said a woman had come to her ex-boyfriend’s home to pick up their 2-year-old child. D’Angelo Atkinson became enraged when she was with another man, police said.

Atkinson went back into the home, got a gun, came back out, and opened fire on the man, killing him, police said. While Atkinson was in the house, his ex-girlfriend told police the toddler was placed inside the front seat of the car.

Atkinson is now on the run and investigators are asking if anyone knows his whereabouts to call the Henry County Police Department.

