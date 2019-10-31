Police: "Gun battle" leads to deadly discovery along I-675

Clayton County and Forest Park police are investigating a Thursday morning deadly shooting that ended along soutbound Interstate 675, snarling the morning commute for hours.

Investigators say just before 2:00 a.m. Forest Park Police answered multiple calls about shots fired at the Home Lodge Extended Stay located at 4552 Old Dixie Highway. Witnesses told police there was a "gun battle" in the parking lot, but no victims were located at the scene. Shortly afterward, Clatyon County Police learned of a male suffering from multiple gunshots was found along the side of southbound I-675 near Forest Parkway.

Truck driver Christopher Williams tells FOX5 he saw someone shooting toward a vehicle at that location at about the same time. The 30-year-old male victim did not survive.

Forest Park Police then learned about a 24-year-old man who arrived at Dekalb Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

While the investigation unfolded on I-675 the highway was shut down for more than 4 hours during the morning commute; it has since re-opened.

Both agencies continue to investigate and determine if they are all connected. No suspects have been taken into custody.

Photo courtesy: Christopher Williams