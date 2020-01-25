Police: Four Middle School students robbed at gunpoint

Atlanta Police are investigating after four middle school students were robbed at gunpoint off-campus on Virginia Avenue as they were walking toward Inman Middle School.

The incident happened Friday afternoon around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

. Police confirmed the students were not harmed but their cellphones were taken.

When police arrived, four middle school students told police they were walking from Starbucks to Inman Middle School when it happened.

The suspect had a black handgun and told them to put their cellphones on the ground and run.

FOX 5's Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to parents who are now concerned for their children’s safety.

In a statement, Atlanta Police said, "This was a brazen act committed against minors during daylight hours on a busy street. Our investigators are working this case diligently to identify the suspect involved and get him into custody and off of the streets."

Investigators are looking for the suspect who is described as a black male, 5’10”, wearing a black hoodie and a skull cap.

