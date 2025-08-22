Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious packages sent to Atlanta federal building described as 'hoax'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  August 22, 2025 12:52pm EDT
The Brief

    • Police and fire crews responded to suspicious packages at Richard B. Russell Federal Building
    • Packages have been isolated; no injuries reported
    • Investigation remains ongoing as officials gather more information

ATLANTA - Multiple police officers and the fire department responded to the Richard B. Russell Federal Building on Ted Turner Drive in downtown Atlanta late Friday morning.

What we know:

According to a fire spokesperson, authorities were notified of more than one suspicious package. At 12:15 p.m., the fire department told FOX 5 Atlanta the packages had been "isolated" and no injuries were reported.

A short time later, the U.S. Marshals Office informed FOX 5 Atlanta that the packages that were sent to the federal building were a "hoax" and contained a crushed over-the-counter pill. They also said that the person they believed sent it is a "known, frequent, threatening package sender" who has done this "multiple times in the past. 

No additional details have been released. This is a developing story.

The Source

  • Information for story provided by Atlanta Fire Rescue and U.S. Marshals Office. 

