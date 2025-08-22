Suspicious packages sent to Atlanta federal building described as 'hoax'

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief Police and fire crews responded to suspicious packages at Richard B. Russell Federal Building Packages have been isolated; no injuries reported Investigation remains ongoing as officials gather more information



Multiple police officers and the fire department responded to the Richard B. Russell Federal Building on Ted Turner Drive in downtown Atlanta late Friday morning.

What we know:

According to a fire spokesperson, authorities were notified of more than one suspicious package. At 12:15 p.m., the fire department told FOX 5 Atlanta the packages had been "isolated" and no injuries were reported.

A short time later, the U.S. Marshals Office informed FOX 5 Atlanta that the packages that were sent to the federal building were a "hoax" and contained a crushed over-the-counter pill. They also said that the person they believed sent it is a "known, frequent, threatening package sender" who has done this "multiple times in the past.

No additional details have been released. This is a developing story.