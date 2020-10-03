Police find missing Georgia woman with medical issues
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Cartersville police have successfully located a missing woman who has medical issues.
Saturday afternoon, The City of Cartersville sent out an alert asking for help finding 23-year-old Carley Canada.
Canada had been seen early Friday in the Waterford area of Cartersville, officials say.
Canada is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of a cat on her right shoulder.
Shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, officials announced that they had located Canada.
