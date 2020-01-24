Police: Elderly woman abused, daughter charged

DeKalb County police are investigating an incident involving an elderly person being abused.

According to police, 76-year-old Mattie Bullard died after suffering the abuse. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Marbut Farms Trail.

Bullard's daughter, 48-year-old Olivia Walker was charged and arrest for elder abuse.

DeKalb County police said Grady Memorial Hospital staff told police Bullard was already deceased when she arrived at the hospital.

Investigators confirmed Bullard's death has not been ruled a homicide as of Friday. The Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the exact cause of death, but police said it could take up to three months to get back all toxicology test results.

The investigation continues.