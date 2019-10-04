Police: Driver arrested after striking woman, leaving her in the middle of the road

Atlanta police have charged a driver with homicide after he hit a woman on Langford Parkway Friday morning.

Alvin Williams, 42, was also charged with DUI and hit and run after a crash near Dodson Drive around 2:10 a.m. Friday which left a woman dead in the middle of the road, Atlanta police said.

Alvin Williams (Fulton County Jail / Supplied)

According to investigators, Williams told officers he initially left the scene because he was not sure what he struck in the roadway. Police said they smelled an odor of alcohol and performed a trained field sobriety test.

Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The identity of the woman has not been released.