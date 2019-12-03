Police: DeKalb County school bus crashes into tree, 1 minor injury
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are investigating a school bus crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the 1700 block of S. Hidden Hills Parkway near Golfcrest Circle around 3 p.m. DeKalb County police said there were a least nine students on the bus when it struck a tree.
One student reported minor injuries.
School officials said the students were from Woodridge Elementary School.
Police continue to investigate the crash.