Police: DeKalb County officer injured in chase, crash

Police in DeKalb County said one of their officers was injured during a chase Friday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene of Covington Highway between Young Road and South Hairston Road. That roadway was shut down why police investigated the scene and cleared up the crash.

DeKalb County police said officers were chasing an armed robbery suspect when the crash happened.

An officer received minor injuries. Another person also was injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to help investigate the crash.