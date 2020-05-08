Police: Death of man found in Dunwoody apartment ruled a homicide

article

The death of a man found inside of a Dunwody apartment on Wednesday has been ruled a homicide, the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Spencer Lavest Foster, 39, was found dead inside an apartment at the Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes located in the 2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Dunwoody Police Department stated Friday. Dunwoody investigators said they found obvious signs of foul play, but would not elaborate.

Dunwoody police are investigating a death at the Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes on May 6, 2020. (FOX 5)

The cause of death has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Robert Barrett at 678-382-6934or email at robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov. Anyone can also submit an anonymous tip at dunwoodypolice.com.