Police: Deadly DeKalb gas station shooting was self defense

Police say a deadly shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County Saturday night was in self-defense and are not charging the shoooter.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to a Texaco Gas Station on the 2500 block of Gresham Road after reports of a shooting shortly before 7 p.m.

Investigators believe that the shooting happened during an argument between two men at the gas station when one man shot the other.

The alleged shooter involved stayed at the scene and is being interviewed by police. Sunday, officials said it appeared that the victim in the shooting was trying rob the person who shot him.

At this time, police say all parties are accounted for in the shooting.

Notably, the deceased man's vehicle was nowhere in sight Saturday evening. Police said that's because passengers, who were with him, took off in it.

"There are other males that arrived with the deceased [who], once the gunshots started, fled the scene in that other vehicle," Lt. Matt Ferreira said. "We don't know who they are yet, they're still outstanding."

Advertisement

Police say the shooting happened during an argument between two men at the Texaco.

Ferreira said they are actively trying to track those witnesses down but don't believe they pose any immediate danger to the public.