Police: 'Dangerous' suspect fired at Georgia trooper after chase

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Madison County.

Federal authorities say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 10 after a police chase on Highway 72 near the area of Meadow Lane.

Investigators say a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Tim Carruth of Colbert, Georgia.

The suspect fired on the trooper after he stopped his car with a successful PIT maneuver.

Instead of stopping, officers say Colbert tried to escape, leading the trooper to perform a "P.I.T." maneuver on his vehicle.

The vehicle became stuck on the side of the highway. After that, police say Carruth got out of the car and began firing an assault-style rifle while fleeing. The trooper returned fire, but neither Carruth or the trooper were injured.

Two hours later, a K-9 officer helped to locate Carruth and he was arrested.

So far, Carruth has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer. Officers say more charges will be forthcoming.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the GBI, this is the ninth officer-involved shooting so far this year.