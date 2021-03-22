Police: Crowd kicks sand onto officers while they attempt to arrest woman accused of having marijuana

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 4:18 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police: Crowd kicks sand onto officers while they attempt to arrest woman accused of having marijuana

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Photo from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police said that while attempting to arrest a woman accused of possessing marijuana, a crowd gathered around them and kicked sand onto them.

An arrest affidavit from the Melbourne Police Department said that the incident happened on Saturday at Paradise Beach.

They said that two uniformed officers were on foot patrol when they noticed a woman, identified as 18-year-old Alyamia Burdick, smoking a rolled cigar and holding a bottle of Hennessey. When she noticed the officers, she tossed the cigar to the ground. They identified the substance inside as marijuana due to the smell and green leafy appearance. 

TRENDING: Buc-ee’s officially opens in Daytona Beach

They then reportedly told Burdick that she was being placed under arrest and to place her hands behind her back. However, during the arrest, she is said to have tensed her arms and started to pull away. She eventually pushed away and tried to escape. She was taken to the ground and another arrest attempt was made.

However, the arrest affidavit said that it was difficult to handcuff her due to the sand and body oil on her. She continued to struggle with officers and tried to escape. A crowd began to grow around the officers and Burdick.

It then said that one handcuff was secured but officers continued to attempt to get the other one on. She remained tensed and tried to pull away. Another crowd gathered and kicked sand onto the officers. 

MORE NEWS: Stimulus checks: IRS says next batch of payments will be disbursed in coming days

Eventually, the woman was reportedly secured in both handcuffs and placed into a patrol vehicle. She was charged with two counts of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Resisting with Violence, two counts of Resisting without Violence, Possession of Marijuana under 20 grams, and Possession of Alcoholic Beverage by Person Under 21.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.