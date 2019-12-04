Police: Crawling 'Grinch' burglarizes Rome businesses, cars

Rome police need your help identifying a "Grinch" wanted for breaking into multiple businesses and cars Tuesday morning.

The Rome Police Department shared surveillance video on Facebook of the man crawling on the floor of a business in the Summerville Park area.

In the video, the hoodie-wearing suspect scoots around the floor using his phone as a light. He stops to rifle through some filing cabinets, grabbing things from inside.

"We would like to reward this Grinch with a free stay at Floyd County Jail that includes an excellent Christmas dinner," Rome police said.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, please contact Investigator Tony Yarbrough at 706-238-5124.