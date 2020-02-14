Police confirm shooting inside Old National Village Discount Mall

College Park police confirmed they were investigating a shooting inside the Discount Mall.

It happened a little before 9 p.m. at the Old National Village Discount Mall located at 2660 Godby Road. College Park police said a man was shot to the leg.

The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene tape surrounded a portion of the mall Friday night.

Further details surrounding the shooting were not released by police.

Information about a shooter was not immediately known.

The name of the victim has not been released.