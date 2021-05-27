Police: Clayton County man missing after leaving hospital

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a man who has been missing since leaving a Riverdale hospital.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 33-year-old Yabriel Holmone.

Officials say Holmone was last seen on May 25 around 3 p.m. at the Riverwood Behavioral Hospital on Upper Riverdale Road.

According to police, Holmone has been diagnosed with schizophrenia with suicidal tendencies and may have been in an altered mental state when he left the hospital.

Officials described the missing man as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Holmone was last seen wearing green-colored scrubs.

If you have any information that could help investigators find the missing man, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 4773747.

