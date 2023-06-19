Driver leads CHP on chase across LA, San Bernardino counties

The search is on for the police chase suspect who led authorities on a pursuit across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

SkyFOX was over the scene on the 10 Freeway late Monday night as a black sedan led the California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase. Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through Temple City, parts of the San Gabriel Valley before making their way to San Bernardino County.

SkyFOX eventually lost sight of the chase suspect around 9:30 p.m.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from. As of 9:30 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the chase.