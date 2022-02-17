Police Chase: Suspect in custody after leading officers in pursuit across LA County

A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase across Los Angeles County Thursday night.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Downey where a suspect in a white sedan led authorities on a pursuit.

The suspect led authorities on the chase across parts of Los Angeles County which included Santa Fe Springs, Downey and Paramount.

At one point during the chase, one of the officers attempted a PIT maneuver on the suspect's car, but the suspect started driving in a circle and briefly evaded the officers in Downey. The suspect was eventually placed in custody in the Paramount area.

The suspect was initially wanted for a traffic violation.

