'Come on guys! He's right there!': Pursuit suspect tries to evade LAPD by laying next to vehicle

One suspect is in custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase through South Los Angeles Friday morning.

FOX 11's Stu Mundel was live in SkyFOX over the scene. The pursuit began shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, with police responding to a stolen vehicle call. The vehicle involved was a silver, four-door mid-sized vehicle.

The chase didn't last very long. The driver was traveling at high speeds on the freeway before getting onto surface roads. The driver continued to drive recklessly. According to Mundel, the driver made contact with at least two other vehicles before rear-ending another vehicle. The driver continued on with a severely damaged front bumper.

Just a few minutes later, the suspect collided with another vehicle at a busy intersection before getting out of the car and running into a nearby alleyway.

In an effort to evade police, the suspect laid down and hid behind a car parked in the alley. Officers were seen driving through the alley and hopping out of their cruisers to follow the suspect. Initially, they ran right by them, further into the alley.

"Come on guys, he's right there," Mundel was heard yelling from SkyFOX as the officers ran by. He added that the pilot was trying to communicate with officers that the suspect was just feet away.

Officers quickly realized they'd missed the suspect. One officer was seen on SkyFOX bending down and looking under the vehicle the suspect was hiding behind, before a group of officers surrounded the suspect and took them into custody.

"There you go," Mundel said, as officers put the suspect in handcuffs.

Additional details were not immediately available.

