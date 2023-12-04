Police chase ends with crash near State Capitol early Monday morning

A police chase concluded in a crash on Memorial Drive at Martin Street, right by the Georgia State Capitol, on Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol was pursuing a vehicle when the crash happened.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo by Billy Heath III/FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist

Details surrounding the pursuit and the individuals involved are still emerging. A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist witnessed the end of the chase and the crash and said that the vehicle hit a tree and went airborne, flipping onto Martin Street. The driver then jumped out of the vehicle and began running away but was caught by troopers.

GSP says the driver refused to pull over during a traffic stop.

For those looking to avoid the impacted area, authorities recommend taking the Interstate 20 West Expressway as a detour to minimize traffic congestion.