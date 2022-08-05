Expand / Collapse search

Police chase suspect leads authorities on lengthy pursuit across LA

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 2:32AM
California
FOX 11

Possible stolen Kia leading authorities on police chase across LA

A possible stolen Kia Soul is leading authorities on a chase across Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase is underway in Los Angeles involving a possibly stolen car late Thursday night.

SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 5 Freeway where the suspect in a white Kia Soul led authorities on a pursuit in the Burbank area. Over the course of the chase, the suspect passed through parts of Highland Park on the 110 Freeway, Westlake, near Exposition Park and then Jefferson Park.

Officials did not say where the Kia may have been stolen from.

SkyFOX followed the police chase in the Adams-Normandie area until leaving the pursuit scene all together at 11:11 p.m.

As of late Thursday night, no arrests have been announced in the chase.

police chase 08042022

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.