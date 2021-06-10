Police: Car crash leads to gunfire in Henry County

article

Police are searching for a gunman in a shooting after a car crash in Henry County.

Officials with the Henry County Police Department say the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Campground Road near Salem Drive in McDonough, Georgia.

According to investigators, two cars crashed on the road and one of the people involved started shooting at the other driver.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police say the shooter drove off before the officers arrived.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Henry County Police Department.

