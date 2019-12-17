Police: Car break-in suspects arrested in NW Atlanta

A police pursuit involving a stolen car led Atlanta officers to arrest four suspects and find the stolen property of over a dozen victims, officials said.

Atlanta police say they found stolen items from over a dozen victims inside the car. (Atlanta Police Department)

The incident started on Sunday after officers in southwest Atlanta noticed occupants of a black Kia Sorento damaging a vehicle while attempting to break into it. At the same time, the southwest Atlanta officers were searching for the Kia, officers in northwest Atlanta received reports that the car had been stolen.

An APD helicopter located the car around Bolton Road and Hollywood Road and began tracking the car. Noticing they were being followed, police say the suspects bailed and ran toward a vacant property.

Police on the scene quickly found and arrested the driver, 22-year-old Ricky Wolfe, and passengers 17-year-old Rantavious Johnson, 17-year-old Desmond Lindsey, and 17-year-old Terrance Cole.

After searching the stolen car, officials say officers discovered stolen property belonging to at least 14 victims including bank cards, checks, a Social Security card, a handgun, and more. Officers also found window breaking devices and gloves.

The four suspects have been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of tools to commit a crime, and auto theft.

"Atlanta residents can rest easier knowing these men are behind bars," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.