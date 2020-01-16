Police: Burglars slip out of Alpharetta pharmacy with stolen drugs before alarm sounds

Police in Alpharetta hope newly released surveillance video will help to identify the suspects who broke into a pharmacy.

It happened at the Revue Pharmacy on North Main Street on Saturday.

Alpharetta police said after the burglars broke into the front door using a tool, they headed straight for the drug cabinet in the back.

The crooks were out in less than a minute before the alarm even sounded, alerting police to the break-in.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the burglars are asked to call the Alpharetta Police Department.