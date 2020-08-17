Police: Body found in the woods in southwest Atlanta

Police said a landscaper made a gruesome discovery near a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the 4000 block of Campbellton Road SW around 3:35 p.m. Atlanta police said the landscapers were cutting trees in the area when they discovered what is believed to be a decomposed human body in the woods.

Atlanta police homicide detectives combed over the scene for any potential clues as to the identity and cause of death.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform a forensic examination of the remains to try to determine the exact cause and manner of death.