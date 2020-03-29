Police: Attempted carjacking suspects shoot at victim
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after gunshots were fired during an attempted carjacking Sunday.
The victim told investigators suspects inside of a silver Audi SUV, came up to him in the 2400 block of Bolton Road NW and tried to steal his car.
Police said the victim then pulled out his gun and the suspects fired shots.
No one was reported as injured from the shooting.
Other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.