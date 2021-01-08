Police: Atlanta woman with diminished mental capacity missing for days

article

Atlanta police are searching for a missing woman who suffers from diminished mental capacity.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 65-year-old Cassie Gantt.

Officials say Gantt was last seen on Jan. 4 at 3000 Stone Hogan Conn. in southwest Atlanta.

According to investigators, Gantt can become combative when she does not take her medication.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an orange blouse, tan jacket, burgundy and tan scarf, and purple shoes.

If you know anything that can help police find Gantt, please please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

