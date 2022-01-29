Police arrest suspect wanted for armed robbery, battery in southeastern Georgia

article

Police used social media to find and arrest a man wanted for over a month for an armed robbery in Coffee County, authorities said.

After Douglas Police learned the suspect had possibly entered a building on East Baker Highway, they used social media to pinpoint his location.

The armed robbery suspect, later identified as Ja’Tavius Bennett, had been at large since December 2020.

Police executed a search warrant and found Bennett. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bennett was also wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, giving false name and information to a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, battery, and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree through the Coffee County Sheriff's Office.

Bennett had cocaine and marijuana in his possession during the time of his arrest, police said.

Bennett was booked into the Coffee County Detention Center.



