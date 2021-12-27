Police arrest suspect in months-long murder investigation

article

Police arrested a suspect in a deadly Atlanta shooting after investigating for roughly two months.

Atlanta Police Department officers and troopers with Georgia State Patrol arrested Jermaine Harlow while working detail in the area of Whitehall and McDaniel streets on Sunday.

Police said Harlow was in possession of a gun and was transported to Fulton County Jail.

The investigation began when officers found a man shot on Fairburn Road in the afternoon on Oct. 28.

The victim was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police said charges against Harlow are still pending.

