Police arrest suspect in connection to shooting at Gwinnett County attempted robbery

Gwinnett County police have arrested a gunman in connection to a deadly shooting earlier in November.

Police were called to the scene on Indian Trail Road on Tuesday, Nov. 12 after reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found five males in a car. Two of them, identified as 16-year-old Junior Lanuza-Gutierrez and 20-year-old Erik Vargas, had been shot. Both victims died at a nearby hospital.

Investigators were initially told by the men that the shooting happened after a road rage incident on Interstate 85 northbound, but later determined it stemmed from an attempted robbery. According to police, the five passengers were in a Nissan Altima when they attempted to rob a man during a cell phone sale in a parking lot along Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

"When we arrived on scene, they told us the road rage story and that is when we began investigating. As it turns out, nothing happened on I-85, nothing happened on Indian Trail. This all occurred in a parking lot of a business," Sgt. Jake Smith revealed.

MORE: Police: 2nd suspect dies after robbery shooting

After an investigation, police say they identified 20-year-old Enmanuel Paulino as the gunman in the shooting. Officers took Paulino into custody Friday evening.

Advertisement

He is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.