Police arrest next-door neighbor after burglary, shots fired, SWAT standoff

A 19-year-old man is behind bars after an hours-long SWAT standoff in the Ellenwood area Thursday afternoon into the evening. It was a SWAT Situation which ended when the suspect surrendered himself to police at the Walmart on Panola Road in Lithonia.

It began when about eight miles from the location homeowner, Saladin Rahman, discovered an intruder in his house and had to dodge a couple of bullets.

“He saw me when he saw me that’s when he fired two shots. I just ducked and tried to get out of the way and he took off running. I guess he thought he shot me whatever,” said Rahman.

He said the man who fired twice at him in his home on Ridge Top Trail in the Ellenwood area at around 2 p.m. lives in the home next door. DeKalb County police identified the intruder as 19-year-old Julian Lewis.

Investigators said Lewis fled after he fired on Rahman who called 911. For the afternoon and into the night, SWAT was at the ready, unsure if Lewis was armed and held up in his home.

“So they made entry and searched the location. They cleared the residence, no one was inside,” said Sgt. Jacques Spencer, with the Dekalb County Police Department.

Sgt. Spencer told FOX5 News, while SWAT worked the scene at the home, officers made contact with the 19-year-old who surrendered at the Walmart.

“We eventually got him on the phone and he told us he was at an area Walmart. He stood by for police. We sent a unit over there and we were able to take him into custody,” said Sgt. Spencer.

Saladin Rahman said he’s disheartened his next-door neighbor would break into his house, try to steal from him and then fire shots at him.

But he still believes neighbors are meant to help each other and hopes the 19-year-old suspect remembers that while behind bars.

Walmart where the suspect surrendered. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

“It’s unfortunate but you know hopefully he’ll use the time to get his life together, you know it’s not worth it,” said Rahman.

DeKalb County Police told FOX 5 News, Julian Lewis is behind bars at the DeKalb County Jail. He is facing charges of burglary and aggravated assault with more charges pending.