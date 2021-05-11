Police arrest man seen riding in back seat of Tesla on I-880 with no driver in sight

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he was seen riding in the back seat of a Tesla with no one in the driver's seat.

Param Sharma was arrested on two counts of reckless driving and disobeying a peace office.

The harrowing sight was captured on cellphone video and shows Sharma in the backseat of the vehicle that is traveling along Interstate 880 with no driver in sight.

"It’s just so dangerous. Cars are dangerous when they’re being driven by humans and they’re dangerous when they’re driven by robots that haven’t been certified," said Nick Josefowitz, chief of policy for SPUR.

California Highway Patrol investigators said the driverless Tesla was on the highway in medium to heavy traffic.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge toward Oakland.

Sharma goes by "GoldCollarLavish" on Instagram. Based on a written response from Sharma, he apparently had no fear of law enforcement.

Tesla introduced the Level 5 autonomy technology five years ago, but it isn't foolproof. There have been several, high-profile fatal accidents, including one in March 2018 in Mountain View.

"The autopilot is imperfect in many ways. But one of the things that could go wrong is a road hazard. He could have some debris on the road. A dog could run in front of the car. A mattress could be on the freeway. Anything is possible," said tech expert Larry Magid.

Many Tesla owners agree, putting lives fully in the hands of self-driving technology is a dangerous gambit.

"Technology is not there yet. And being a tesla owner, there’s still a lot of unknowns to take that risk or even consider it at this time," said David McPherson, a South Bay resident who has owned his Tesla for five years.

Advertisement

Authorities said Sharma was cited on April 27 for similar behavior.